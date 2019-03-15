Video: Watch Tiger Woods' 2 Shots in Water on 17th Hole at Players Championship

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A strong start for Tiger Woods in the second round of the 2019 Players Championship was completely undone by what happened on the infamous 17th hole.

Woods, who started the day on the back nine, was three-under par through seven holes before things unraveled:

After hitting two shots into the water, Woods ultimately settled for a quadruple-bogey seven that dropped his score to one-over par.

It was a stark contrast from Thursday when Woods got his first shot at No. 17 on the edge of the green. He followed that with a 13-foot birdie putt.

The island green at TPC Sawgrass is notorious for humbling the best golfers in the world. Woods got to experience the pain it causes firsthand as he chases his first win at this tournament since 2013.