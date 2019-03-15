Browns' Kareem Hunt Suspended 8 Games for Violating NFL Personal Conduct Policy

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL announced Friday that Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been suspended eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted the Browns were expecting a suspension between eight and 10 games when they signed Hunt, and he added that Hunt did not appeal his suspension.

ESPN's Field Yates provided details regarding how the suspension will impact Hunt financially:

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt after video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

Per Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Hunt's suspension also stems from a physical altercation at an Ohio resort in June. He allegedly punched a man at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, but no charges were filed, and Hunt was not arrested.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the following from Hunt's agent, Dan Saffron:

Hunt also released a statement:

The 23-year-old made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Toledo. He finished his debut campaign with an NFL-high 1,327 rushing yards to go along with eight rushing touchdowns and 53 receptions for 455 yards and three more scores.

Before getting released last season, Hunt registered 824 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground plus 26 grabs for 378 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 11 games.

He was well on his way to another Pro Bowl, and he had quickly established himself as one of the NFL's top running backs.

Cleveland signed Hunt to a one-year, $1.1 million contract in February. At the end of the 2019 season, he will become a restricted free agent, which will give the Browns the option to keep him.

With Hunt out for the first half of next season, 2018 second-round pick Nick Chubb will be the unquestioned bell-cow back until he returns. When Hunt does come back, Cleveland may have one of the most dynamic running back combos in the league.

In a trade with the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Browns already added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to an offensive core that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku and Chubb.

Cleveland has more than enough firepower to put points on the board until Hunt returns, and opposing defenses will have another supremely talented playmaker to worry about once he does.