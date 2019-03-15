Grades for Ryan Tannehill Trade and Friday's 2019 NFL Free-Agency Signings

0 of 13

NFL free agency only started a couple of days ago, but with the legal tampering period lasting from Monday until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, most of the league's biggest names have already signed massive new deals.

However, more contracts are trickling in as we head into the weekend, including for some respectable names. Guys like Le'Veon Bell and Earl Thomas have already found new homes, but Friday's signings still generated plenty of buzz.

Of course, the biggest news was Ryan Tannehill's trade to the Tennessee Titans. After a rough few seasons of injuries and struggles on the field, Tannehill will be looking to provide stability as the backup quarterback to Marcus Mariota in Nashville.

Let's take a look at the Tannehill trade and Friday's free-agent grades, which are based on the player's fit with his new team, the value of the contract and the overall impact that player is projected to have in 2019.

All contract information provided by Spotrac's free-agent tracker.