Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-FinalsMarch 15, 2019
Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
Ajax's reward for their last-16 triumph over Real Madrid is a tie with Juventus, while Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.
Liverpool will play Porto in the draw's other tie.
Here's the full draw for the quarter-finals:
- Ajax vs. Juventus
- Liverpool vs. Porto
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
- Barcelona vs. Manchester United
And the semi-finals:
- Tottenham/Man City vs. Ajax/Juventus
- Barcelona/Man United vs. Liverpool/Porto
The quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30 and May 1, ahead of the return legs on May 7 and 8.
Here's a look at each team's route to the final:
Per UEFA, to avoid clashes with City by playing at home on the same or consecutive nights as their local rivals, United will play Barcelona at Old Trafford in the first leg of their quarter-final.
Sports writer Andy West believes United are a good draw for Barca, while Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks the Red Devils will eagerly await the matches:
Andy West @andywest01
Good draw for Barça. Man United are a limited team who have already won their final. If Barça are sensible with rotation and play well in the next few weeks , they should win comfortably.
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Robson, Rotterdam, The 3-3s, Scholes and the Guardiola finals. History galore between United and Barcelona. Think #mufc should relish that, despite the daunting prospect of facing Messi.
United defied the odds in the round of 16 to progress past Paris Saint-Germain having lost the first leg 2-0, courtesy of a memorable 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
As for Barcelona, they swept aside Lyon 5-1 at the Camp Nou after being held to a 0-0 draw in France.
The winner of their tie will likely face Liverpool in the semi-final, as the Reds received perhaps the most favourable draw in getting Porto.
The two sides met in the round of 16 last season, with Jurgen Klopp's men claiming a 5-0 win against the Dragons:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
@GaryLineker @mrjakehumphrey @jjenas8 @rioferdy5 @LFC @ManUtd @ManCity @SpursOfficial When Liverpool played away against Porto last season in the Champions League.... 25' ⚽️ Mane 29' ⚽️ Salah 53' ⚽️ Mane 69' ⚽️ Firmino 85' ⚽️ Mane 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/T3w5pnotLp
On the other side, the MEN's Simon Bajkowski thinks City will be happy to have drawn Spurs:
Simon Bajkowski @spbajko
And avoiding Liverpool/United/Barcelona until the final makes that about as decent a draw as #MCFC could have hoped for. Juventus an excellent team, but don't have the same #history with City
The Sky Blues have won each of their last three meetings with Tottenham, who will be hoping their new stadium can play a part in ending that run, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:
Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP
#thfc Spurs drawn against City in the CL quarter-final. First leg at the new stadium on April 9/10... Obviously one of the toughest draws but how Poch would love to knock out Guardiola!
Juventus will also be pleased with having drawn Ajax, even if the Dutch side did beat Real Madrid in the last round.
As impressive as their 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu was, Real have had a poor season and were missing captain Sergio Ramos in that match.
The Bianconeri have Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, and he took his tally in Champions League knockout matches to 63 with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last round.
Against Ajax, he'll expect to add to that total, while Juve's defenders should be better equipped to keep them out at the other end than Real did.
