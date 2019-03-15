Champions League Draw 2018-19: Dates, Schedule of Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ajax's reward for their last-16 triumph over Real Madrid is a tie with Juventus, while Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.

Liverpool will play Porto in the draw's other tie.

Here's the full draw for the quarter-finals:

Ajax vs. Juventus

Liverpool vs. Porto

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Barcelona vs. Manchester United

And the semi-finals:

Tottenham/Man City vs. Ajax/Juventus

Barcelona/Man United vs. Liverpool/Porto

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30 and May 1, ahead of the return legs on May 7 and 8.

Here's a look at each team's route to the final:

Per UEFA, to avoid clashes with City by playing at home on the same or consecutive nights as their local rivals, United will play Barcelona at Old Trafford in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Sports writer Andy West believes United are a good draw for Barca, while Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks the Red Devils will eagerly await the matches:

United defied the odds in the round of 16 to progress past Paris Saint-Germain having lost the first leg 2-0, courtesy of a memorable 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

As for Barcelona, they swept aside Lyon 5-1 at the Camp Nou after being held to a 0-0 draw in France.

The winner of their tie will likely face Liverpool in the semi-final, as the Reds received perhaps the most favourable draw in getting Porto.

The two sides met in the round of 16 last season, with Jurgen Klopp's men claiming a 5-0 win against the Dragons:

On the other side, the MEN's Simon Bajkowski thinks City will be happy to have drawn Spurs:

The Sky Blues have won each of their last three meetings with Tottenham, who will be hoping their new stadium can play a part in ending that run, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

Juventus will also be pleased with having drawn Ajax, even if the Dutch side did beat Real Madrid in the last round.

As impressive as their 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu was, Real have had a poor season and were missing captain Sergio Ramos in that match.

The Bianconeri have Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, and he took his tally in Champions League knockout matches to 63 with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last round.

Against Ajax, he'll expect to add to that total, while Juve's defenders should be better equipped to keep them out at the other end than Real did.