Joe Montana Denies Wrongdoing in FBI's Rick Singer, College Bribery Probe

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana has insisted he did nothing wrong in the FBI's ongoing college bribery scandal.

On Thursday, Montana posted on Twitter to deny the allegations:

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk added context to the situation, noting William "Rick" Singer named Montana—who has four children and is not accused of any crime in the admissions scandal—as a client.

Singer is an admissions counselor who pleaded guilty to four charges in the investigation.

Holly Yan of CNN reported on the scandal, noting those involved include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as well as coaches across different sports. The scandal featured bribing college officials or cheating on standardized tests as ways of getting students into a school they may not have otherwise been eligible for or accepted into.

"It was all orchestrated by William Rick Singer, CEO of a college admissions prep company called The Key," Yan wrote. "Singer pleaded guilty to four charges Tuesday and admitted that everything a prosecutor accused him of 'is true.'"

Montana was a four-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. His sons, Nick and Nate, each played college football, with the former lacing up for Washington and Tulane and the latter playing for Notre Dame and Montana.

The elder Montana played collegiately at Notre Dame.