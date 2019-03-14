Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Regret Sitting Out Last Season After Signing Jets Contract

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell's offseason is turning up green in more ways than one, and now that he has secured a four-year contract worth $52.5 million with the New York Jets, Bell is addressing his decision to sit out the 2018 season with the benefit of hindsight.

"I think the decision I made was [one] I'd do all over again," the former Pittsburgh Steeler told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY on Thursday. "I don't regret anything that happened. Who can say what would happen? If I go out and play on a one-year franchise tag, if I get hurt, would I be in this position today?"

The two-time All-Pro officially became a Jet on Thursday and told fans to "be ready" for what's to come:

Bell's comments shouldn't surprise anybody. After all, this is a man who released an album March 13 titled "Life's a Gamble." He directly addressed his controversial contract situation with the Steelers on a track titled "Free at Last," rapping (h/t Sports Illustrated):

"They don't want you at the table

They gonna put you through some bulls--t if they able

They gonna work you and work you and underpay you"

Bell also said, per Vacchiano, that he felt "it was the best my body felt in my entire life" in December and January after sitting out the entire 2018 campaign.

On Feb. 20, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Steelers would not place a tag on Bell, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent and end a tenure in Pittsburgh that dated back to the franchise's second-round selection of him in the 2013 NFL draft.

With the Steelers, Bell racked up three 1,000-yard seasons—most recently posting 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2017.

Then came 2018. Pittsburgh had placed the franchise tag on Bell for two consecutive years, and the running back made clear his desire for long-term stability. Bell confirmed to ESPN last March he had turned down a previous offer from the Steelers worth $42 million over the first three years.

Ultimately, the two sides could not agree on a deal, and Bell lost $14-plus million sitting out last season. After initial reports of his new contract with the Jets, Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said on FS1's First Things First that he shouldn't have left that money on the table last year:

However, Bell seems perfectly fine to put those millions in the past and focus on his contract at hand. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, he will now earn at least $25 million in guaranteed money.

But because the money is now an inextricable part of the Bell narrative, it may be lost that his decision to play for the Jets also depended on other factors.

"When the season ended, the stars kind of aligned for the Jets," he said, per Vacchiano. "It was my favorite team growing up. They needed a RB. Everyone was talking about it. In my head, that's where I wanted to go."

He even proclaimed his love for the franchise on Twitter back in 2011:

Outside chatter aside, the Jets are getting a fully rested 27-year-old back who has been the most dynamic player at his position since entering the league. Bell will add security for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and give a jolt to a franchise entering a new era under head coach Adam Gase.