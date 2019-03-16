NCAA Tournament 2019: Examining the Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday

1 of 4

Daniel R. Patmore/Associated Press

Colgate Raiders

With their win over Bucknell in the Patriot League championship, the Raiders earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Colgate finished the season 24-10—the best in program history. They have to be feeling good heading into the NCAA tournament, where they track as a potential No. 15 seed.

However, we'll see if the Raiders can keep the good vibes going. Matt Langel's squad didn't play any ranked teams, though the Raiders did play Syracuse (and lost 77-56).

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

The Runnin' Bulldogs have to be feeling great about themselves, as their victory over Radford in the Big South tournament earns them an automatic bid to their first NCAA tournament appearance. And their wins have been decisive. Radford was the reigning Big South champion, and in the conference semifinals, Gardner-Webb toppled top-seeded Campbell in enemy territory.

As a first-time entrant in the Big Dance and a likely No. 16 seed, the Runnin' Bulldogs may not make much noise past the first round.

Iona Gaels

The Gaels never sniffed a ranking this season, but no matter: Iona still showed what it could do in the MAAC with a 12-6 conference record. The Gaels bring a 10-game win streak into the Big Dance and are riding high following their 81-60 victory over Monmouth for their fourth straight MAAC title. On Selection Sunday, the Gaels figure to earn a No. 16 seed as they prepare for their fourth consecutive NCAA tourney appearance under coach Tim Cluess.

Murray State Racers

The Racers, cream of the Ohio Valley Conference, earned the first automatic bid this year by topping Belmont 77-65 in the conference title game. NBA fans who are hoping their team might draft Racers star sophomore guard Ja Morant this spring can watch the potential top-five pick in the tourney, and because of his talent, the Racers have first-round Cinderella power. Murray State projects as a No. 12 seed.

Will conference rival Belmont make it in as an at-large team?

Northeastern Huskies

The Huskies took care of business in the CAA title game against Hofstra, picking up an automatic bid with an 82-74 victory. Coach Bill Coen ran a tight ship in the season's second half, with the Huskies winning their last seven and 12 of their last 13. Guard Vasa Pusica leads the team in points (17.8), assists (4.2) and steals per game and looks to lead his squad into March as a likely No. 13 seed.

Northern Kentucky Norse

The Horizon League champion Norse knocked off top-seeded Wright State 77-66 in the conference title game, punching their ticket to their second NCAA tournament in three seasons. The Norse have a collection of high scorers in sophomore guard Jalen Tate (14.0 ppg), junior guard Tyler Sharpe (14.1 ppg) and senior forward Drew McDonald (19.1 ppg), but they haven't faced strong competition. Projecting as a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament, this squad will likely play a No. 3 seed.

Saint Mary's Gaels

The Gaels don't quite fit the criteria on the intro slide, but you'll have to forgive us for the exception. Saint Mary's drew No. 1 Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference title game Tuesday, and to say that the Gaels' chances of earning an automatic bid seemed low would be an understatement.

Saint Mary's had fallen to the Zags in two previous meetings—a 94-46 drubbing in early February and a 69-55 March 2 decision. But Saint Mary's was unstoppable in the WCC title game, outshooting Gonzaga 45.1 percent to 37.5 percent from the field. It was the first time in program history the Gaels toppled a Top Five team, let alone a No. 1. Now, the Gaels are riding high into Selection Sunday, while the Bulldogs lick their wounds—left to wonder if a No. 1 seed is still in play.