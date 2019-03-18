The NFL's All-Overpaid Free-Agency Team

0 of 9

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NFL free agency is the land of both overpays and bargains, as front offices at various stages of the roster-building process dole out cash to the flood of players on the open market.

Sometimes, differentiating between the two is hard.

Hindsight can be kinder when evaluating overpays. But in the aftermath of deals that began going public as soon as the legal tampering window opened, a few obvious ones stick out.

These mistakes take different forms. Sometimes a bad team coughs up too much in an attempt to compensate for poor drafting or other mistakes. Other times, an organization takes a gamble on limited production or age. In some cases, it follows no discernible roster-building strategy (looking at you, New York Giants).

Let's craft the NFL's All-Overpaid team, comprised of these recent contracts that stick out as the worst at each position group.