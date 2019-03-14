Video: Watch Ryan Moore Record Hole-in-1 at TPC Sawgrass' Legendary 17th Hole

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Ryan Moore's pursuit of The Players Championship title got off to a superb start on Thursday, as he made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole.

Having started his round on the back nine, Moore played the par three as his eighth hole of the day and didn't need to pick his putter out of his bag after this precise approach:

The hole-in-one moved Moore to four-under par for his round. A birdie on the first hole then put him at five-under, two shots behind clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood.

For so many golfers, the penultimate hole at Sawgrass can be a round-wrecker, as the green is surrounded by water and the pin placement is often treacherous. But for Moore, it has the potential to provide a springboard for a prosperous week at Sawgrass.

Golf statistician Jason Sobel showed how tough this hole has been to ace over the years:

Bet365 provided the list of players Moore joined by making this hole-in-one at the 17th:

Moore is chasing his first win since August 2016, when he came out on top at the John Deere Classic.