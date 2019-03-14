Video: Watch Ryan Moore Record Hole-in-1 at TPC Sawgrass' Legendary 17th Hole

Video: Watch Ryan Moore Record Hole-in-1 at TPC Sawgrass' Legendary 17th HoleMarch 14, 2019
Ryan Moore's pursuit of The Players Championship title got off to a superb start on Thursday, as he made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole.
Having started his round on the back nine, Moore played the par three as his eighth hole of the day and didn't need to pick his putter out of his bag after this precise approach:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
HOLE-IN-ONE SLAM DUNK FOR @RYANMOOREPGA! Magic on the 17th hole @THEPLAYERSChamp.
The hole-in-one moved Moore to four-under par for his round. A birdie on the first hole then put him at five-under, two shots behind clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood.
For so many golfers, the penultimate hole at Sawgrass can be a round-wrecker, as the green is surrounded by water and the pin placement is often treacherous. But for Moore, it has the potential to provide a springboard for a prosperous week at Sawgrass.
Golf statistician Jason Sobel showed how tough this hole has been to ace over the years:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Ryan Moore is buying drinks and cashing ace props. Ninth-ever hole-in-one on 17 in tourney history. Third in the last four years.
Bet365 provided the list of players Moore joined by making this hole-in-one at the 17th:
bet365_aus @bet365_aus
Only nine players in history have aced the 17th: Brad Fabel - 1986 Brian Claar - 1991 Fred Couples - 1997 Joey Sindelar - 1999 Paul Azinger - 2000 Miguel Angel Jiminez - 2002 Willy Wilcox - 2016 Sergio Garcia - 2017 Ryan Moore - 2019 #ThePLAYERS https://t.co/fahMYzTbvy
Moore is chasing his first win since August 2016, when he came out on top at the John Deere Classic.
Live Leaderboard: Players Championship