Knicks Fan: James Dolan Tried to Ban Me from Concert for Sign Asking Him to Sell

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin DiStasio, a Knicks fan, posted a video Thursday of James Dolan attempting to kick him out of a music festival for a sign imploring the owner to sell the franchise.

The video, which was taken at a 2016 festival in Tennessee, shows Dolan halting his concert to call the sign "inappropriate" and asking DiStasio why he's there before asking him to leave.

"There was no one there to watch him and his goofy little band. A few people. I held up my sign. And he stopped his concert," DiStasio told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "I wasn't going anywhere. First he gave me his little lecture, trying to scare me away kind of thing.

"I think he thought it was Madison Square Garden where he was running the show," DiStasio added. "But that wasn't the case. And I didn't leave. I didn't have to leave. I didn't have a sign that was vulgar or anything. But he got bent out of shape, certainly."

DiStasio said he felt compelled to leak his video after a video of Dolan kicking a fan out of Madison Square Garden for telling him to sell the team surfaced. The fan has been banned for life, a decision Dolan defended this week despite widespread criticism.

"If you have someone that comes in and plans on making a scene and being confrontational and ruining the event for other people, including the owner, you can't come back,” Dolan said on The Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York. "I'm sorry."

Dolan said he has no plans to sell the team. The Knicks have won just one playoff series since the 1999-2000 season.