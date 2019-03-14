Giants Rumors: NY Eyeing Ex-Patriots WR Chris Hogan After Odell Beckham Jr Trade

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The New York Giants are reportedly showing interest in free-agent wide receiver Chris Hogan after trading superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the Giants have "talked to reps" for Hogan, who spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old depth receiver was born and raised in New Jersey before playing college football at Monmouth University in the state, giving him a local connection to the Giants.

Hogan recorded 35 receptions for 532 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 16 regular-season games for the Pats in 2018. He added eight catches in the team's first two playoff games but failed to record a catch in the Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The two-time Super Bowl champion bounced around multiple practice squads after going undrafted in 2011 before getting his first chance at regular-season action with the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

"It's pretty crazy, that moment when you're like, 'Man, I'm going back to another Super Bowl,'" Hogan told Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News in January. "I'm just fortunate to play on this team. To think back to where I was six or seven years ago to where I am now, I'm truly blessed to be in this situation."

In all, he's tallied 194 catches for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns across 88 games in six seasons. He's caught between 34 and 41 passes in each of his last five years.

Hogan is not a potential long-term replacement for Beckham, one of the NFL's most dynamic offensive playmakers. But the 6'1, 210-pounder could provide depth for the Giants alongside Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman as the team begins its search for a new No. 1 receiver.

Henry McKenna of USA Today reported March 1 the Patriots were interested in bringing him back.

Hogan could also start to garner some additional attention during the second wave of free agency.