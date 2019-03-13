NFL Rumors: Buzz and Predictions After Day 2 of 2019 Free Agency

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Free agency doesn't always live up to the hype in the NFL, especially early on before moves can actually become official. Well, that certainly hasn't been the case this year.

We've already seen a notable player (C.J. Mosley) agree to join one team only to back out of the deal. We've seen plenty of big-time players agree to switch teams, though. Oh, and we saw a pair of blockbuster trades come in on Tuesday evening.

In all likelihood, the excitement is only getting started. What could transpire following two days of unofficial wheeling and dealing? Let's dig into some of the latest buzz.

Suh Not Expected to Return to Los Angeles

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is one of the biggest names still not linked to a free-agent contract. This isn't entirely surprising, as Suh is coming off a good-not-great season in which he had 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Suh is also 32 years old and likely to command a lot of money on the open market.

Suh played for the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $14 million deal in 2018.

While there hasn't been a lot of chatter surrounding Suh during the two-day "legal tampering" period, the Rams no longer view him as an affordable option, according to Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register:

Considering the Rams are now down to less than $10 million in salary cap space, it makes sense to cut him loose. There is no shortage of teams in need of a defensive tackle and who have far more cap space than Los Angeles—like the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

Prediction: Suh gets deal in the $12-14 million-per-year range, not from Los Angeles.

Saints Interested in Ezekiel Ansah

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints haven't been especially active in the early portion of free agency, which isn't shocking. The Saints have just over $9 million available in cap space as of right now. However, New Orleans may still add a free-agent pass-rusher to its defense before the market period wraps.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Saints have scheduled a visit with former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, and both sides are "quite interested."

As Rapoport pointed out, Ansah's physical will be important. Ansah only played in seven games, with two starts, in 2018 because of a shoulder injury. That injury eventually required surgery, which is largely why he hasn't been one of the hottest names on the market.

Make no mistake, though, Ansah could end up being huge value for whichever team eventually signs him. He had 12.0 sacks in 2017, and if he can get back to 100 percent, Ansah will likely be a double-digit sacker again.

Prediction: Saints sign Ansah to a two-year deal.

Ravens 'Favorites' for Mark Ingram

The Saints are looking to bring in another pass-rusher like Ansah. They aren't so interested in paying to retain running back Mark Ingram, though.

It appears Ingram will be signing elsewhere this offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to land him, according to Rapoport:

This potential move makes a lot of sense. The Ravens are eager to install a run-oriented attack behind quarterback Lamar Jackson. They're also scheduled to lose Javorius Allen, Ty Montgomery and Alex Collins in free agency.

According to Rapoport, the Ravens are also in the mix for Le'Veon Bell—along with the New York Jets—though that idea has been disputed by CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora:

Could the Ravens pull a surprise move and still snag Bell? Certainly. However, Ingram would come cheaper, and his bruising style would better match the speed of Jackson.

Prediction: Ravens sign Ingram to a two-year deal.