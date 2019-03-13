Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Latest on Star's Status with Rams, Preferred Teams, More

Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who amassed 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams last season, likely won't be headed back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (h/t Rotoworld) reported on Monday that the nine-year veteran should be looking for his fourth NFL team this offseason. Suh was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions before a two-year stop in Miami. L.A. signed him on a one-year deal last season.

Rams general manager Les Snead seemed to indicate that Suh was one-and-done with the Rams as well:

Rapoport also noted that Suh would like to stay on the West Coast, which could narrow his choices down to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Chargers. The Oakland Raiders will be in the Bay Area for one more year before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Each team is a potential fit for the 32-year-old. Pro Football Focus (h/t Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire) penned an ESPN Insider piece explaining why that could be the case for Seattle:

“Sacks are one thing, but pressures are another. One is an impact play that isn't predictable from one year to the next, and the other directly predicts future sack totals. Suh excelled in the latter category, as he didn't have quite the sack totals of previous seasons but still finished with the 12th-most pressures among interior defensive linemen. Suh's 20th-ranked run-defense grade proves he's no one-trick pony, and he would add a veteran presence to potentially mentor Poona Ford and add a mean streak to the Seahawks' defensive interior that it hasn't had in some time."

The 49ers could afford Suh, given that Over the Cap lists them with the NFL's fifth-most cap space. San Francisco also finished No. 28 in scoring defense and No. 23 in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA).

Suh wouldn't have to go far if he was to sign with the L.A. Chargers, who arguably have the best chance to give the veteran a Super Bowl ring after a 12-4 regular season and AFC divisional round appearance.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has never missed a game due to injury. He was suspended for two games in 2011 but has otherwise started all 142 of his games since 2010.

Suh's proved to be durable and productive, so any team that picks him up for 2019 is likely to benefit.