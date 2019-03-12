Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: WR Prefers Move to Rams, 49ers Amid Browns Buzz

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As the trade winds continue to blow around Odell Beckham Jr., the star wide receiver reportedly has two landing spots he would prefer.

On Tuesday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said Beckham would like to play for the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams:

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t ESPN's Field Yates), an unnamed AFC North team is inquiring about Beckham's availability.

The Cleveland Browns, who play in the AFC North, have been linked to Beckham this offseason. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabawala told 92.3 The Fan (h/t WKYC's Matthew Florjancic) that the Giants rejected one trade offer from Cleveland that included Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah and one other player.

The Giants and Browns did strike a deal Friday that sent Zeitler to New York in exchange for linebacker Olivier Vernon, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.



Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Giants remain in trade discussions involving Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $90 million extension last August. His cap hit in 2019 will be $21 million, per Spotrac.

Between the two teams Beckham reportedly prefers, San Francisco would have an easier time adding Beckham's contract. The 49ers started the offseason with $66 million in cap space, compared to $17.9 million for the Rams, per Over The Cap.

Per B/R's Matt Miller, San Francisco is still in the market for Beckham:

The 49ers also have an obvious need for a No. 1 receiver on the outside to pair with tight end George Kittle. No wideout on the team had more than 42 receptions and 487 yards in 2018.

Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks both had over 1,200 receiving yards for the Rams last season. Adding another dynamic playmaker like Beckham to a stacked offense would help the NFC champions open things up after the New England Patriots held them to just three points in Super Bowl LIII.