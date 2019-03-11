Look: 76ers' Joel Embiid Names New Puppy 'Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid'

Rob Goldberg
March 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been almost three years since Sam Hinkie was the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, but Joel Embiid still has love for the man who drafted him.

The All-Star center showed off his new puppy on Instagram on Monday while also providing his interesting name:

The dog is not only named "Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid," but the two-time All-Star also added several hashtags referencing Hinkie, including #TheProcess and #HeDiedForOurSins.

Hinkie was the creator of The Process in Philadelphia, which featured a long-term strategy of losing in order to continually get high draft picks. Embiid was one of those picks (No. 3 overall in 2014) and a key part of the turnaround as the team has become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.    

While the GM stepped down in 2016, Embiid has clearly not forgotten his contributions to the franchise.

