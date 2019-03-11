Watch Serge Ibaka, Marquese Chriss Throw Punches in Fight; Both Players Ejected

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 11: Referee Marat Kogut #32 directs Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors to the bench after he fought with Marquese Chriss #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 126-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss were ejected in the third quarter of Monday's game at Quicken Loans Arena after getting into a scuffle on the baseline.

Ibaka fell to the floor after attempting to catch a full-court inbounds pass. He and Chriss appeared to exchange words before he grabbed Chriss around the neck and pushed him into the basket stanchion. Ibaka and Chriss also threw punches that missed their marks.

Chriss' face as this was happening spoke for many fans who were watching at home.

Ibaka and Chriss might have had their dates mixed up, since WWE brought its Fastlane pay-per-view to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Ibaka got a one-game suspension in January 2018 after he and Miami Heat forward James Johnson exchanged punches. Because of the big man's past history, ESPN.com's Bobby Marks speculated Ibaka could be looking at another suspension of between three and five games.

Making matters worse for the Raptors on Monday night, they lost 126-101 to the Cavaliers. Toronto now trails the Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

