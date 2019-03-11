White Sox Pitchers Ryan Burr, Ian Hamilton Re-Create Historic Duel in Costumes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 16: Ryan Burr #61 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

While MLB players are typically fighting for roster spots in spring training, two relievers for the Chicago White Sox attempted to rewrite one of history's most legendary feuds.

Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton dressed the part to re-create the duel between then-Vice President Aaron Burr and political rival Alexander Hamilton that resulted in Hamilton's death the day after Burr shot him.

The modern-day summit between Burr and Hamilton reached a more peaceful conclusion.

"We came together; it was all about unity at the end," Hamilton said, per NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. "That's basically the moral of the story. Don't fight each other. Come together."

Burr told Garfien that a high-ranking member of the White Sox's organization had originally floated the idea as a way to add some levity to the team's clubhouse.

Maybe Burr and Hamilton can take their act to Broadway next.      

