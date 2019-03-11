Michelle Wie Engaged to Jonnie West, Son of NBA Legend Jerry West

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 28: Michelle Wie of United States plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on February 28, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

American golf star Michelle Wie could trade 18 holes for hoops after announcing her engagement to Jonnie West, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.

Wie took to Instagram on Sunday and shared photos of the couple's proposal along with the caption: "My person for life!!!!! #WieGoesWest."

West, 30, serves as director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, who currently lead the NBA's Pacific Division and are on course to contest another Finals this season. 

His father, Jerry, spent a 15-year playing career with the Lakers and won the 1972 NBA championship, one of 14 years in which he was also named an NBA All-Star. He also coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979 and served as an executive with the Warriors from 2011 to 2017, per TMZ.

Wie recently saw her 2019 season put on hold after suffering a recurrence of an old hand injury at the HSBC Women's World Championship:

The 29-year-old won the U.S. Women's Open in 2014 but has struggled to contest as highly for titles in recent years, with injuries one of the factors limiting her to just three top-10 finishes at her last 20 major tournament appearances.

There are worse ways to spend one's time during recovery than with a wedding to organise.

