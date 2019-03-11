Raiders Rumors: Trent Brown to Sign Historic Contract Post-Antonio Brown Trade

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders already added one star from an AFC rival by trading for Antonio Brown and have reportedly added another big piece from another.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported free-agent offensive tackle Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract with $36.75 million in guaranteed money. The contract will make Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Earlier Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders were expected to be aggressive bidders for Brown and that the Raiders "love" Brown.

Brown, who turns 26 in April, spent the 2018 season with the New England Patriots. He started all 16 games at left tackle for the Super Bowl champs, emerging as a vital replacement for Nate Solder. Pro Football Focus graded him as the best offensive tackle in the postseason.

"Trent's very athletic," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, per NESN's Doug Kyed. "A lot of times on the left side of the line you face some very athletic players. Some have size but a lot of them are maybe a little undersized relative to the guys on the right side, but their speed and athleticism can be a little bit greater.

"He's able to match up with those guys with his length and his athleticism, and then he has some advantages over there with his size and his power. He's a very unique player with his skill set. The size is rare. His athleticism is good but when you combine it with his size, that's rare too. You don't see guys that big playing over there and he's very gifted."

The Raiders, equipped with three first-round picks and heaps of cap room after a down 2018, have been aggressive in retooling their roster already. They sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Brown and reworked the Pro Bowl wideout's contract to give him $30.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders have a need at running back and could wind up being suitors for Le'Veon Bell or another high-profile back on the market. Given their aggressiveness in adding offensive talent from other teams, it appears they'll be looking to build a defense through the draft.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will be looking for a starting left tackle for the second straight offseason.