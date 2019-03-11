March Madness 2019 Bracket: Early Projections for Top Four Seeds

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NCAA men's basketball tournament selection committee doesn't have an easy task determining the four No. 1 seeds.

In some years, the candidates for the top seeds are clear-cut and conference-tournament weekend just reinforces their credentials.

But at the moment, seven or eight programs could make a legitimate case to be a No. 1 seed, which is why the selection committee will be taking a closer look than usual at the power-conference tournaments.

Most of the focus will be centered on the ACC and SEC, as each conference boasts a trio of teams worthy of earning No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday.

Projected No. 1 Seeds

Virginia

The only blemishes on Virginia's resume are two losses to Duke, which might come into play if the Blue Devils beat the Cavaliers for the ACC tournament title.

Outside of the defeats to Duke, Virginia has looked like a team on a mission ready to prove to everyone it is more than capable of winning the Big Dance after the humiliating loss to UMBC in the first round a year ago.

Tony Bennett's team is one of the best equipped teams to win the NCAA tournament, as it carries plenty of experience and an impressive defense into the field of 68.

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Virginia's ability to limit opponent's scoring potential will be crucial throughout March Madness, as they've given up 70 points on three occasions, with two of them coming against Duke.

Having a healthy De'Andre Hunter in the fold is also important for the Cavaliers, who missed the guard in the postseason because of injury in 2018.

If the Cavaliers win the ACC tournament, they should receive serious consideration to be the No. 1 overall seed for winning the regular-season and postseason titles in one of the toughest leagues in the nation.

If they fall in the final, or are upset in the semifinals, the Cavaliers should still be a No. 1 seed, but they'll likely cede the top overall seed to another program.

Gonzaga

We should know better than this by now, but we're not giving Gonzaga enough credit for the season it has had.

Part of the lack of attention given to Mark Few's Bulldogs is because of the hype surrounding Duke all season and the attention paid to major leagues like the ACC, SEC and Big Ten.

While we weren't watching, Gonzaga went 16-0 in the West Coast Conference and put together a 29-2 overall record.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Zags are a lock to be a No. 1 seed even if they fall in the WCC tournament, but if they complete the clean sweep of conference play, they'll be in play for the No. 1 overall seed.

Gonzaga is a legitimate title contender because of Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, who are two of the best players in the nation who don't receive enough attention as they deserve.

In addition to Hachimura and Clarke, the Bulldogs have experienced pieces in Zach Norvell and Josh Perkins that won't back down from a challenge.

Remember before we shift our focus away from Gonzaga, it was the first team to take down Duke, which is a win that could become even more significant on Selection Sunday if the Blue Devils are considered to be a No. 1 seed.

Duke

The second No. 1 seed to come out of the ACC likely comes down to the result of the projected ACC tournament semifinal between North Carolina and Duke.

The Blue Devils have been a force on the court, even with Zion Williamson out injured, but the recent losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech hurt their chances for a No. 1 seed.

What is interesting about Duke's resume is how the selection committee views it in the time it spent without Williamson on the court.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Selection committee member Bernard Muir hinted at how Duke will be evaluated for a No. 1 seed on CBS Sunday, as Dan Wolken of USA Today pointed out.

Williamson is expected to be back for the ACC tournament, as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski updated reporters on his status Saturday, per ESPN.com.

"I think we'll get Zion back for Thursday," Krzyzewski said. "He worked out this morning—again, no contact—but Monday, there will be. Hopefully, we'll get a couple good days of practice where he can be five-on-five, and then see how that goes. But the way he looks right now, I think it's just a matter of getting in shape, getting in game shape, and going forward."

If Williamson can help Duke get past North Carolina, its case for a No. 1 seed will grow, and if it beats Virginia in the ACC tournament final, it should be a lock to be on the top seed line on Selection Sunday.

Kentucky

Selecting the fourth No. 1 seed is going to be an incredibly difficult decision for the selection committee.

Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and LSU could all make cases to earn the spot alongside Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We're giving the edge to the Wildcats because of a projected strong performance in the SEC tournament, a competition that they've dominated in recent years, and a head-to-head win over North Carolina.

Kentucky's won the last four SEC tournaments, and it enters Nashville with six wins in its last seven games. The lone loss during that stretch came to Tennessee.

By continuing its dominance at the SEC tournament, John Calipari's team earns an edge in the season series over Tennessee to add to its neutral-court win over the Tar Heels.

Winning the SEC tournament could also mean avenging a regular-season loss to LSU in the final, which would give the Wildcats head-to-head victories over their three direct competitors for the fourth No. 1 seed.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.