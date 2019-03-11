Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Giants Not Shopping WR but Will Listen to Offers

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly at least keeping an open mind about trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"[Giants] are not actively going to go out and trade Odell Beckham Jr.," Jordan Raanan reported on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. "But if somebody's going to talk to them about Odell and put in an offer, they're going to listen."

Raanan explained the Giants would at least "think about it" if the San Francisco 49ers offered the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft as part of a trade package, even though New York would take on $16 million in dead money by trading the receiver a year into his five-year extension.

The 49ers and Giants have been circling one another for some time.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported last Monday that "NFL people believe he could get traded, and if he does, the 49ers are a top-top-top option." What's more, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports called the 49ers "strong suitors" in February.

La Canfora pointed out that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur "has been at wits end on how to manage him" as rationale for why the team would trade such a talented player with the financial repercussions such a move would carry.

Beckham, 26, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five years, falling short in 2017 because injuries limited him to four games. The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The 49ers didn't have a single wideout post more than 487 receiving yards last year. Beckham would provide Jimmy Garoppolo with a No. 1 option as he returns from a torn ACL and attempts to lead San Francisco to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.