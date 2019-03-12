NFL Free Agency 2019: BS Meter on Top Rumors

1 of 6

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks may be without their best pass-rusher for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, defensive end Frank Clark intends to not sign his franchise tag and will instead hold out for a long-term contract. Clark has reportedly threatened to skip training camp if a deal cannot be reached. The two sides have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a multiyear extension, or else Clark will not be allowed to sign for more than one year this offseason.

The 25-year-old would be the best free-agent pass-rusher if he were allowed to hit the open market. Technically Clark can talk to other teams and sign elsewhere, but because of the non-exclusive franchise tag Clark was hit with, the Seahawks would get an opportunity to match the offer. The Seahawks would also be entitled to two first-round picks from the team that signed him if they chose not to match.

In short, Clark either comes to an agreement with Seattle at some point or does not play because of the steep price it would cost another team to sign him.

Save for an intense itch to be back on the field, Clark has no incentive to sign with Seattle in a hurry. He understands how valuable he is to the Seahawks and how much money he would earn on the open market.

Players such as quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown took their future into their own hands in one fashion or another. The way is paved for Clark to do the same.

BS Meter: 2/10