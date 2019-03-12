Stock Up, Stock Down Around the NFL After Early Free-Agent Activity

1 of 6

Gary Landers/Associated Press

We have seen it before. NFL team loses the Super Bowl. NFL team becomes stagnant. NFL team misses the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams are on pace to avoid this path by signing one of the best cap casualties on the market in 2019.

Eric Weddle, a California native, two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl safety, signed a $10.5 million, two-year deal with the Rams shortly after his release from the Baltimore Ravens. What did Los Angeles get for that money? A player with 170 starts under his belt who ranks third among active safeties in career interceptions.

According to Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit, NFL coaches believe Weddle was what made Baltimore’s defense go last season. If Weddle can outperform Lamarcus Joyner, who had a cap hit of $11.3 million in 2018, the Rams will come away more than satisfied.

This signing also bucked a trend for Los Angeles. Signing a veteran player to a deal worth $5.25 million per year has not been its mantra during the Sean McVay era. Currently, there is only one veteran (five or more years in the league) on the Rams defense on a deal worth $5.25 million or less per year: slotback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Offensively, there is not one veteran player in this range.

Down a second-round pick with a Jared Goff extension looming, signing a veteran to a mid-level contract is exactly what the Rams need to do moving forward. Rather than the stars (high-priced veterans) and scrubs (rookie contracts) approach, embracing mid-level veterans as a way to keep a championship window open, without creating massive contracts to navigate around, is the team's easiest path to stability in the short and long term.