Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: WR Seeking $18-20 Million Per Year on New Contract

Don Wright/Associated Press

Antonio Brown has already let any interested suitors know that he wants to get paid if/when he gets traded, and now, a price tag has reportedly been set.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported on Saturday that Brown is seeking $18 million to $20 million per season in a new contract.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is currently playing out a four-year, $68 million extension he signed back in February 2017. That contract, at the time, made him the highest-paid wideout in football.

He currently has three years and more than $36 million in base salary remaining on his current deal.

Brown initially claimed last month that his trade request had nothing to do with money, citing a lack of respect from within the organization instead:

However, as the situation has gotten increasingly ugly as time passes, the outspoken wideout has continued to speak out on the matter.

In an Instagram live video last month (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), the self-proclaimed "Mr. Big Chest" made it clear that he wants guaranteed money from his next team:

"If your squad want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone. Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL. ... I think I done everything. What y'all think? What's left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right? ... If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me."

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala (h/t 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi) revealed on Wednesday that Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had promised his client a new contract with his new team.

It's also worth noting that Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio previously reported Pittsburgh requested Brown delay his $2.5 million roster bonus beyond March 17 for cap reasons, but the 30-year-old declined.

Well, this saga has gone on for more than two months, and Brown remains a Steeler. While there appeared to be some momentum building toward a deal earlier this week, nothing has come from the rumors as of yet.

Brown may very well receive a new contract from a new team at some point, but for now, he must wait for a trade to be reached.