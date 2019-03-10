NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2019 Free-Agent Market

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

All 32 NFL teams have something in common, no matter their offseason goals. Whether teams strive to win a championship, make the playoffs, get over .500 or just return to respectability, they always feel just a player or two away.

This is why free agency is such an exciting time. Those missing pieces can almost always be had for a price. Many of them will be added as soon as free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Though teams can begin contacting players on Monday, players won't be signed or traded until the free agency's official opening. Naturally, a lot can change before then. For now, though, let's did into some of the latest buzz.

Broncos Interested in Adam Humphries

The Denver Broncos improved the quarterback position when they agreed to trade for Joe Flacco. The next step in upgrading the offense will likely be acquiring new pass-catchers for Flacco to target. Denver traded away Demaryius Thomas last season and isn't sure what kind of receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be coming off of an Achilles injury.

"I love the way Emmanuel Sanders plays the game," Broncos general manager John Elway said, per Kiszla of the Denver Post. "I love his heart. I love his competitiveness. He would be a great asset for us. But the question is how he is going to come off that Achilles at 31 years old? We’ll be in the process of finding that out."

Receiver isn't the strongest position in this year's free-agent class, but there are a few quality options, such as like Golden Tate, Adam Humphries and Michael Crabtree.

Humphries is the receiver Denver seems most interested in, according to Mike Klis of 9 News Denver.

"I heard from a couple people at the combine the Broncos have interest in Tampa Bay's Adam Humphries," Klis wrote.

Adding Humphries would make a ton of sense for Denver's long-term plan. He's a proven player—he had 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns last season—and he's still just 25.

Ravens Expected to Push for Mathieu

The Baltimore Ravens recently released Eric Weddle. The safety, in turn, wasted little time signing a deal with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

That's a great deal for Weddle and the Rams, but it leaves the Ravens in need of a starting free safety. They might be able to find a replacement for Weddle in Tyrann Mathieu. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Baltimore is expected to make a "strong push" for the six-year veteran.

By replacing Weddle with the 26-year-old Mathieu, Baltimore would get younger at the safety spot. It's unlikely, though, that the move would come cheaply. There should be a robust market for Mathieu, and the Houston Texans will be part of it.

Mathieu is fresh off his first season with the Texans. He amassed 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions in 2018.

Teams Interested in Frank Clark

The Seattle Seahawks are preventing pass-rusher Frank Clark from reaching free agency with the use of the franchise tag. However, this doesn't mean other teams won't pursue him. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Buffalo Bills are among the teams interested in Clark:

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News disputed the report that the Bills are interested in Clark, but that doesn't mean other teams are not. What's more, Clark can be had.

The Seahawks didn't use the exclusive franchise tag, which means he can be signed to an offer sheet and obtained if Seattle doesn't match it. However, the Seahawks would receive a pair of first-round picks from the team that signs him.

Clark is a good young player—he had 13.0 sacks in 2018—but there probably aren't too many teams interested in giving up two firsts for him. It feels more likely that teams will engage in trade talks with Seattle in order to obtain him at a lower price.

Then again, Clark is only 25 and had just 5.5 fewer sacks than Khalil Mack over their first four seasons in the league, so there might be a team that doesn't view two firsts as too steep.