Projecting What a 16-Team College Football Tournament Would Look Like for 2019

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

The Jimbo Fisher era started off well in College Station considering the low expectations for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2018. They're tough to shake because of their defensive talent and discipline, but they need more consistency on both sides of the ball. They're a candidate, however, to continue ascending and be a force in 2019.

Their rival Longhorns are one step ahead in the process. Head coach Tom Herman has done an excellent job of replenishing the well and building an effective offense. If we see another jump from quarterback Sam Ehlinger and this offense, Herman will have his Longhorns advancing far.

Texas would survive this battle thanks to its more established identity and its consistency.

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Appalachian State

The Oklahoma Sooners offense may not look the same as the last two seasons with dynamic quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, but don't discount what head coach Lincoln Riley will do with Alabama graduate transfer Jalen Hurts.

Hurts will have a plethora of receiving talent at his disposal, including CeeDee Lamb, and will provide a different spark to the Sooners' running game. Their ceiling is still capped by his passing ability and their defense, but they're an elite team entering the season.

The Sun Belt has been hotly contested in recent reasons as Appalachian State joined the fray. The Mountaineers have been sole conference champions once and co-champions twice in the last three years and figure to again be a force. Their run-heavy offense and speedy defense create nightmares as they shorten games and score efficiently.

This game may resemble Oklahoma's near-loss to Army in 2018, but the Sooners will escape with a win.

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 LSU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have undoubtedly struggled whenever they've had the chance to take on the nation's elite teams because of their lack of upper-echelon athleticism. They were exposed once more against Clemson in last season's 27-point defeat in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

But, with quarterback Ian Book as the unquestioned starter, the Irish should be one of the better teams even if this is another bad matchup for them.

LSU brings speed and physicality to overwhelm its foes, which is the perfect recipe to upset Notre Dame. The Tigers offense must finally take a leap for the team to be a serious title contender, but the parts are there. Watch for incoming 5-star running back John Emery Jr. to be a big force this season.

The Tigers would bring another upset to the first round by pulverizing the Irish in the trenches and winning an ugly game overall.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 North Texas

Clemson and Alabama are the two clear favorites entering the season after each program has established itself as a mainstay. The Crimson Tide will again boast an excellent offense with 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and company, and the defense has promising recent recruits ready to hit the field.

North Texas is one of the more fun offenses to watch (20th nationally last campaign), so make sure you catch the Mean Green in 2019 before quarterback Mason Fine graduates. They don't have the talent to compete in this game, but head coach Seth Littrell deserves a lot of credit and recognition for reviving this program.