NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, 49ers Expressing Interest in Chiefs LB Dee Ford

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday after the Chiefs used the franchise tag on Ford ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Ford tallied career-high totals in tackles (55), sacks (13) and forced fumbles (seven) for Kansas City during the 2018 season. It's the second time in the past three years he reached double-digit sacks.

Concerns have been raised about whether the 27-year-old Auburn University product, who's excelled as an outside linebacker, would be able to replicate that production next fall as a defensive end with the Chiefs switching to a 4-3 defense.

Ford, who played defensive end with the Tigers in college, downplayed those questions, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

"I was a 4-3 end first," he said. "It'll be nothing for me to press play and go back to those days."

Nevertheless, it sounds like the Chiefs will at least entertain offers with Ford set to count $15.4 million under the one-year franchise tender if he remains in K.C., according to Spotrac.

Rapoport previously reported a second-round pick in the 2019 draft might be enough to get a deal done.

The Packers tied for eighth in sacks last season with 44, while the Niners ranked 22nd with 37.

Ford has until July 15 to reach a long-term extension with the Chiefs or his new team. Otherwise, his only options are playing under the franchise tag or sitting out the 2019 season.