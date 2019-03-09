David Irving Has 'No Regrets' After Quitting NFL in Instagram Post

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving said he has "no regrets whatsoever" about announcing his decision to retire from the NFL on Instagram because of the league's marijuana policy.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from the impending unrestricted free agent, who said he hasn't heard from the Cowboys since December. The NFL levied an indefinite suspension against him last week for a violation of the substance-abuse policy.

"I'm living my life," Irving said about the critics. "They can do whatever the hell they want to do in their life."

The 25-year-old Iowa State product said he has a "great relationship" with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and he doesn't think Jones will be disappointed about his decision.

"Out of everything and everyone who would be mad at me, the last one would be Jerry," Irving said.

The defensive tackle did leave a slight opening to return in the future, only saying he was "pretty sure" he played his last NFL down but adding life circumstances could always change.

Irving signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He joined the Chiefs' practice squad at the start of the regular season before signing with the Cowboys less than a month later.

He recorded 56 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 12 passes defended and five forced fumbles in 37 appearances across four years in Dallas.

Irving would have to apply for reinstatement if he ever decides he wants to play in the NFL again.