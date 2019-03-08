Joe Kelly Suffered Back Injury from Standing Too Long While Cooking Cajun Food

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIMarch 8, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly is the early leader for 2019's weirdest MLB injury.

Kelly, who joined the Dodgers on a three-year contract worth $25 million in December, was cooking Cajun food. While most would guess his signature glasses fogging up would be the biggest inconvenience stemming from his cooking, the reality is more unfortunate.

Kelly is dealing with back tightness due to standing too long, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times on Friday. Shaikin also noted Kelly was expected to throw a Friday bullpen session and return to game action "soon."

This will be Kelly's first year as a Dodger—his hometown team—after he spent the last four with the Boston Red Sox, who defeated Los Angeles in last season's World Series. 

Related

    Esteban Loaiza Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison for Cocaine Possession

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Esteban Loaiza Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison for Cocaine Possession

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ohtani Plays Catch in Recovery from TJ Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ohtani Plays Catch in Recovery from TJ Surgery

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Dodgers Should Sign Craig Kimbrel

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers Should Sign Craig Kimbrel

    True Blue LA
    via True Blue LA

    Machado: 'I Always Will Be the Villain'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado: 'I Always Will Be the Villain'

    New York Post
    via New York Post