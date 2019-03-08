Antonio Brown Calls Reported Trade to Bills 'Fake News' on Instagram

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In recent months, Antonio Brown has proven just as proficient at social media as he is at wide receiver. That trend continued late Thursday night when Brown aired his feelings in the comments section of the NFL's Instagram page.

The NFL reported on its official Instagram that the Buffalo Bills were "closing in" on a deal to acquire Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown promptly commented "Fake news" with a siren emoji.

The report came from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted the Bills bested teams such as the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans in pursuit of Brown.

Vic Carucci of BNblitz.com appeared to support Brown's claim of "fake news" by reporting that an NFL source told him a deal between the two teams appears "unlikely," though a source did confirm to him the Bills did have interest in the wideout.

Brown's future destination is mostly out of his hands considering he is under team control through 2021. The 30-year-old All-Pro officially asked for a trade from the Steelers last month. Following his request, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers' original preference was to send Brown to an NFC team.

However, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that where the team sent Brown depended most on who proposed the best compensation. Per Rapoport's reporting, the Bills seem to have been the highest bidders.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Brown told USA Today, "I just want to win. Play with a team that's gonna win ... Doesn't matter where."

Should Brown become a Bill, he will bolster a depleted wide receiving corps that lacks a true No. 1 option and will be catching passes from a developing second-year quarterback in Josh Allen.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie added to his Instagram story "False alarm guys!!!" Bradley Gelber of USA Today speculated it has to do with Brown:

While it doesn't seem certain we'll be seeing Brown in a Bills jersey next season, there were quite a few reactions to Rapoport's report all the same.