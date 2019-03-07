Stephen Curry Reveals Under Armour Curry 6 Designed by 9-Year-Old Riley Morrison

Stephen Curry Reveals Under Armour Curry 6 Designed by 9-Year-Old Riley MorrisonMarch 8, 2019
Just over three months after nine-year-old Riley Morrison penned a letter to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry expressing frustration that she couldn't find any of his signature shoes in the girls section of Under Armour's website, Morrison will be able to find shoes she helped Curry design.
Under Armour announced on Thursday night that the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway, available beginning on International Women's Day on March 8, includes a personal touch from Morrison. Morrison designed different sockliners that read "Be Fearless," "Girl Power," "Girls Hoop Too" and "Rock The Currys."
Look at what the power of a voice can create. 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to @stephencurry30 to let him know she could not find his signature shoe in girls sizes. 5 months later, she co-designed theE #Curry6 for International Women’s Day. #UnitedWeWin https://t.co/DZHt1AFMNW
In November, 9 yr old Riley Morrison penned a letter to Stephen asking why his shoes weren't available on the girls' section at https://t.co/0lbv2rAOXT. After penning his own response, Stephen took action to change his shoes and business. #InternationalWomensDay #RuinTheGame https://t.co/RgNuJl18FW
Inspired by 9-year old Riley Morrison's letter to @stephencurry30 asking why his sneakers were not listed in the girls' section online, Under Armour is releasing the ICON Curry 6 "United We Win," featuring design elements from Riley herself, on International Women's Day. https://t.co/h5o8ygZcUK
"I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley's letter," Curry said. "That a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable."
Morrison and her family will be special guests of Curry's at the Warriors' Friday night game to celebrate International Women's Day, and chances are she will be rocking her new kicks.
The ICON Curry 6s will be available on Under Armour's website as well as the SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop, starting at $130.
