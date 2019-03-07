Gil Brandt: Negative Reports from Combine on Kyler Murray 'Sound Fabricated'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Following harsh criticism of quarterback Kyler Murray at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gil Brandt of NFL.com questioned the truthfulness of the remarks:

This comes after Charley Casserly of NFL Network reported widespread negative responses to Murray's interviews. He said he heard the quarterback's leadership, study habits and board work were all subpar.

"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good," Casserly said. "These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback, and I've been doing this a long time."

However, the quarterback's former coach defended him against those accusations.

"I've personally spoken with the majority of teams that he met with [at the combine], and everyone was glowing about their conversations with Kyler...basically the complete opposite of what Charley said," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, per Bob Trosset of NBC Sports Washington.

Meanwhile, there were also question marks about whether his measured height of 5'10⅛" was correct.

Dan Patrick reported he heard from a scout that this mark was "inflated," per Dov Kleiman.

Brandt also argued against this claim:

Murray may have become a divisive player among scouts, but the first step to bridging that divide is getting the facts straight on his combine performance.