Gil Brandt: Negative Reports from Combine on Kyler Murray 'Sound Fabricated'March 8, 2019
Following harsh criticism of quarterback Kyler Murray at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gil Brandt of NFL.com questioned the truthfulness of the remarks:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
About this Kyler Murray situation: 1) Only 1 team put him in front of white board. 2) The questions about leadership, study habits run counter to my experience w/ Kyler, who I've known since he was a HS soph. Have known his dad for 30 years. Honestly, it all sounds fabricated.
This comes after Charley Casserly of NFL Network reported widespread negative responses to Murray's interviews. He said he heard the quarterback's leadership, study habits and board work were all subpar.
"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good," Casserly said. "These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback, and I've been doing this a long time."
However, the quarterback's former coach defended him against those accusations.
"I've personally spoken with the majority of teams that he met with [at the combine], and everyone was glowing about their conversations with Kyler...basically the complete opposite of what Charley said," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, per Bob Trosset of NBC Sports Washington.
Meanwhile, there were also question marks about whether his measured height of 5'10⅛" was correct.
Dan Patrick reported he heard from a scout that this mark was "inflated," per Dov Kleiman.
Brandt also argued against this claim:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
And as for Kyler Murray's height ... I don't need an anonymous scout to tell me he was shorter than what was recorded. I have my own source: me. I was there in the room when he was measured and when the bar pushed all the way down on his head he was 5-10 1/8. This is all insane.
Murray may have become a divisive player among scouts, but the first step to bridging that divide is getting the facts straight on his combine performance.
