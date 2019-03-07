Shawn Oakman Wants to Play in NFL After Sexual Assault Charge Acquittal

Shawn Oakman Wants to Play in NFL After Sexual Assault Charge AcquittalMarch 7, 2019
After being found not guilty of sexual assault, former Baylor star Shawn Oakman is trying to return to football.
"I want to play football at the highest level and just really finally get my chance," he told John Carroll of KWTX.
Oakman was accused of raping a woman in 2016 but was found not guilty after his trial last week, per TMZ Sports.
He went undrafted in 2016 after his April arrest and has remained unsigned, but believes he can work his way back to the NFL.
"I think God will set the right path for me but I don't feel like I have to beg for anything, it's not a begging matter," Oakman explained. "I don't want anybody to hand me anything. I want to earn it and everything I get."
The defensive end first got onto the national spotlight as a viral sensation due to his massive frame:
At 6'8", 287 pounds, Oakman was a giant on the field who gained a lot of hype with his play.
The All-Big-12 selection totaled 17.5 sacks in his three years at Baylor, plus 46.5 sacks for a loss.
While a disappointing junior season and a 2016 combine hurt his draft stock, he likely still would have been taken if not for the sexual assault charge.
