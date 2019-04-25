Kyler Murray NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Rare athlete with fantastic speed, lateral agility and balance as a runner who also brings a top-tier arm to the table.

—Arm strength is not an issue, with the power to reach every level of the field with a whip-fast motion and a flick-of-the-wrist release. He's a natural thrower with a wide base and torques his body into his throws.

—Has enough velocity and timing to fit balls into tight windows but can also float balls over the second level to reach targets down the field.

—Accurate to all levels. Throws with touch and timing. Gives receivers plenty of running room.

—Efficient player who had only seven interceptions in 377 attempts in 2018.

—Only had five balls batted down at the line of scrimmage despite being a shorter quarterback.

—Playmaker who is dangerous as a runner; does a great job sliding to avoid contact, and his short torso gives him a small strike zone for defenders to hit.

—Throws a beautiful deep ball with excellent loft and placement.

—Can bait defenders into chasing him in the pocket and has the speed to drift or run away from them to buy time and/or pick up yards.

WEAKNESSES

—One-year as a starter at Oklahoma after struggling at Texas A&M.

—Well below NFL size threshold at 5'10” and 207 pounds; teams will question his ability to take a pounding consistently in the pros.

—Has to prove he can play and win from the pocket consistently and hit targets in the middle of the field.

—Gets caught staring down targets and will lead defenders to the ball.

OVERALL

A two-sport star who the Oakland Athletics selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft, Kyler Murray looks to become the first player ever drafted in the top 10 of both the MLB and NFL drafts. He's a rare athlete with exceptional field vision and arm talent, which is why he's expected to be the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray has the rare traits to be successful, but even he makes an immediate splash, he must work hard to keep ahead of defensive coordinators who will scheme specifically to slow him down as a runner and make him pass from the pocket.

GRADE: 7.15 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Vick