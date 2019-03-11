B/R's 2018-19 College Basketball Awards

0 of 8

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

When history recalls the 2018-19 men's college basketball season, Zion Williamson will be at the forefront of the discussion.

Duke's superstar freshman had become a viral sensation with thunderous dunks and a massive social media following, but expectations varied. Could he possibly match the hype? Or was Zion's physical stature overshadowing a future bust?

Williamson answered that question in resounding fashion, excelling on the court, earning his place as the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft and leading to the highest honor of the season: Bleacher Report's National Player of the Year.

There isn't anything more prestigious.

In all seriousness, though, Williamson headlines B/R's season awards as selected by national writers Kerry Miller and David Kenyon.