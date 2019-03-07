NCAA Tournament 2019: Early Predictions, Championship Odds for March Madness

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For most of the college basketball season, the Duke Blue Devils have been seen as the favorites to win the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Even without Zion Williamson in the lineup, the Blue Devils are still the favorites in the eyes of oddsmakers to win the National Championship on April 8 in Minneapolis.

While the Blue Devils are deserving of the favorite tag in the eyes of some, they aren't the only team capable of putting it all together in the NCAA tournament and winning a championship.

Gonzaga, Virginia, Tennessee and a few others have been near the top of the AP Top 25 all season, and they are expected to challenge everyone's claims that Duke will run away with the title.

Championship Odds

Odds via OddsShark

Duke (+210; Bet $100 to win $210)

Gonzaga (+800)

Virginia (+800)

Kentucky (+900)

North Carolina (+1100)

Tennessee (+1100)

Michigan (+1200)

Michigan State (+1400)

Predictions

Duke Makes Final Four With or Without Zion

The Duke Blue Devils are still the overwhelming favorites to win the title, even with Zion Williamson still on the bench with an ankle injury.

Although we're all waiting on Williamson's return for the postseason, Duke has enough talent to reach the Final Four without the potential No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson isn't expected to play in the regular-season finale against North Carolina Saturday, per The Athletic's C.L. Brown.

In the worst-case scenario in which Williamson isn't ready to play in the NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils will lean on the other player on their roster with the potential of being selected with the top pick in June, R.J. Barrett.

In Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones, the Blue Devils have a formidable trio of freshmen that can wreak havoc on any opponent.

Of course, it helps to have Williamson in the lineup alongside those three, but Duke has enough talent to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015 without Zion.

In addition to the star first-year players on the roster, some combination of Marques Bolden, Alex O'Connell, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier should keep opposing defenses honest and keep double teams away from the team's stars.

Once they reach the Final Four, the Blue Devils will be under immense pressure to capture the program's first title since 2015, when star freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow, Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen led Duke past Wisconsin.

Tennessee Benefits From Experience To Reach Final Four

One of the most important things for teams to carry into March is experience.

In the era of one-and-done players, upperclassmen still carry value in pressure-packed situations, and that's what Tennessee contains.

The Volunteers have been one of the best teams in the country all season long behind the leadership of senior Admiral Schofield and junior Grant Williams.

Tennessee's supporting cast is chock full of upperclassmen as well, as Jordan Bone, Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden are all juniors.

In addition to having an experienced group on the floor, head coach Rick Barnes has a wealth of NCAA tournament experience from his time at Texas, in which he reached one Final Four and made two Elite Eight appearances.

Outside of the blowout loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena, the Volunteers have been consistent on the floor, which bodes well for the frantic pace of March Madness.

If the experience and talent on the roster isn't enough to convince you this is a Final Four team, Tennessee should also play with an extra bit of motivation after failing to get out of the opening weekend in 2018.

The Vols' path to the Final Four won't be easy, but it never is for most teams, but they should be able to outperform most of their opponents, which makes them a nice bet at +1100.

