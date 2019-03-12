Top CFB Storylines Heading into Spring Games

0 of 12

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nothing's a given in college football, but one thing that's becoming routine is Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma as playoff participants.

All three of those programs have tons of talent but major questions entering spring practices, and there are plenty of other storylines as programs across the nation kick off their 15 allowed sessions before the long days of workouts, camp and film study.

With the recent free-agency feel to college football, a lot of major programs are breaking in new faces at the quarterback position. Other Power Five programs have new coaches who are old, familiar faces.

Then, still another powerhouse said goodbye to a legendary coach and will replace him with an apt pupil who's been studying under him in Columbus, Ohio, for the past several years.

There's no shortage of headline-making stories across the country, and it all means college football is heating back up, at least for a little while.

Let's take a look at some of the top things to watch at college football's spring practices and heading into the bulk of the spring games.