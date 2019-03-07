The 1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Make in 2019

0 of 32

The 2019 NFL offseason has reached the edge of free agency, which begins March 13, meaning it's time for each franchise to be aggressive in building the best situation possible. While some are looking to add a difference-maker, others would be better off collecting future assets.

We've identified the one offseason trade each NFL team should make to help them reach their goals. Because of cap constraints or roster construction, not every swap will be jaw-dropping. Long-term sustainability and immediate needs were considered in these deals.

Hot-stove rumors also helped reveal who may be attainable. As we go through the trades, we'll link any buzz regarding the player.