Watch Wake Forest's Buzzer-Beater Barely Rim Out in Loss vs. Duke

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils fans likely didn't exhale until the final buzzer of their team's 71-70 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday.

Wake Forest's Brandon Childress cut a three-point deficit to one with nine seconds remaining before Duke's Jack White stepped on the line on the ensuing inbounds for a costly turnover. That gave the Demon Deacons one final chance to win the game with a buzzer-beater, but Chaundee Brown was unable to connect on a final-second putback after he grabbed an offensive rebound.

Brown led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but he surely will be replaying his final miss for some time after the dramatic loss.

The Blue Devils were playing without the injured Zion Williamson and relied on RJ Barrett for much of their offense. The freshman finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists.