Genie Bouchard's Date with Fan After Super Bowl 51 Being Made into a Movie

Genie Bouchard's Date with Fan After Super Bowl 51 Being Made into a MovieMarch 6, 2019
First, John Goehrke landed a date with tennis player Genie Bouchard.
Now, a movie will reportedly be made about the experience.
According to TMZ Sports, Bouchard will serve as executive producer on a film by Jonathan Abrams about how she and Goehrke met and went on a date together.
Bouchard was so confident the Atlanta Falcons would hold on to their 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 that she told Goehrke on Twitter she would go on a date with him if the Pats won.
Naturally, that is exactly what New England did, and Bouchard and Goehrke have since gone on multiple dates.
Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard
Look who came to visit me! 😘 @punslayintwoods #superbowltwitterdate https://t.co/LzH0d63taT
On the court, Bouchard is ranked No. 73 in the WTA singles and lost to Serena Williams in the round of 64 in the Australian Open this year.
Early Scores and Results from Thursday at Indian Wells