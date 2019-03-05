Morgan Gobeil Released from Hospital 11 Months After Humboldt Bus Crash

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Humboldt Broncos defenseman Morgan Gobeil has reportedly been released from the hospital, according to ESPN.com, 11 months after a devastating bus crash that left 16 dead and 13 more hospitalized.

Gobeil is the last member of the Broncos hockey team to be released from the hospital. He remains unable to walk or talk, however, after suffering a head injury in the crash, which occurred on a Saskatchewan highway last April.

"During his time at the hospital, Morgan has celebrated his high school graduation, his brother's wedding, his 19th birthday, several holidays and he has witnessed the change of all four seasons," his family said in a statement.

The truck driver who ran into the junior hockey's team bus as it was en route to a playoff game, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in January, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com.

He faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

"I asked him what his position was. And his position to me was, 'I just want to plead guilty. I don't want you to plea bargain, I don't want a trial.'" Sidhu's attorney, Mark Brayford, said in January. "Mr. Sidhu advised me, 'I don't want to make things any worse. I can't make things any better, but I certainly won't want to make them worse by having a trial.'"

Brayford added that Sidhu was "devastated" following the deadly crash and "overwhelmed by the expressions of sympathy and kindness that some of the families and players have expressed to him, in spite of the fact that grief is entirely his fault."

"Mr. Sidhu's guilty pleas are a positive step in the healing process for the survivors, grieving families, the team and our community," team president Jamie Brockman said in a statement in January. "I commend Mr. Sidhu for taking responsibility for his actions and sparing the survivors and the families the anguish and turmoil of rehashing this tragedy in court."

"I know Mr. Sidhu has also been deeply affected by this tragedy," he added. "His careless actions will haunt him for the rest of his life, and I'm sure it is a relief to move forward."