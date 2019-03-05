Bryce Harper's Phillies Jersey Breaks 48-Hour Sales Record Set by LeBron James

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Newly signed Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper made history Monday.

His jersey set a Fanatics company record "by becoming the top online seller in any sport for any player during the first 48 hours after its launch," according to ESPN.com's Eddie Matz. LeBron James had the previous record after he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason.

Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey became available Saturday, and it proceeded to fly off the shelves. After months of deliberation, Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies last week.

In addition to wearing a new jersey, Harper will wear a new number in Philadelphia. He wore No. 34 during his first seven MLB seasons with the Washington Nationals, but he is making the switch to No. 3 with his new club.

During his introductory press conference, Harper said he changed numbers because he believes No. 34 should be left vacant as a way to honor Roy Halladay:

Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017 at the age of 40, spent four seasons with the Phillies, highlighted by a National League Cy Young award and the second no-hitter in MLB playoff history.

He was posthumously elected for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year.

With so many changes to his jersey along with the fact that he is a six-time All-Star and one-time NL MVP, it comes as little surprise that Harper's new threads are so highly sought after.

In addition to beating out James, Fanatics noted that Giancarlo Stanton's New York Yankees jersey, Khalil Mack's Chicago Bears jersey and Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers jersey are next on the list of 48-hour best-sellers.

Harper is in good company, and given how well his left-handed power stroke meshes with the hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, he figures to make those who bought his jersey quite happy in 2019.

Also, with a 13-year contract in tow, Harper isn't going anywhere in the near future, which means his jersey will be current for a long time to come.