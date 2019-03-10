The 1 Bright Spot for Every Tanking NBA Team This Season

1 of 6

Godspeed to those who unloaded their hottest Trae Young takes early this season.

Last summer's fifth overall selection was bound to be streaky. Consider it the byproduct of being a shoot-first player, particularly a 6'2", 180-pound, 20-year-old one who happened to experience both searing heats and frigid cold spells during his one-and-done collegiate campaign.

Billed as a possible Stephen Curry clone for his off-the-bus shooting range, Young is increasingly looking the part as the year progresses. After wrapping 2018 with modest averages of 15.6 points and 7.4 assists on 39.6 percent shooting (27.5 from distance), he boosted those numbers to 18.7 and 7.2 on 44.4 percent shooting (33.7 from three-point territory) over 14 January tilts.

That was just an appetizer.

For the main course, Chef Young—not a thing, but let's pretend—has since cooked up some sizzling statistics. Dating back to the start of February, Young is up to 23.9 points and 9.0 dimes per game on 42.2 percent shooting (41.7 from range). He's among the top 20 in both scoring (No. 19) and distributing (No. 4) over that stretch—a distinction shared with only Bradley Beal, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook.

"Trae Young is an incredible talent," Zach LaVine said after Young's 49 point, 16-assist performance in a quadruple-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. "You can already see. He has the 'it' factor."

Atlanta might still be in the early stages of a rebuild. But if Young can continue to establish himself as an elite talent, the Hawks will have already checked off the most critical box.