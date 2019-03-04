Watch Hawks' Kevin Huerter Exchange Jerseys with Childhood Idol Dwyane Wade

Watch Hawks' Kevin Huerter Exchange Jerseys with Childhood Idol Dwyane WadeMarch 5, 2019
Atlanta Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter received a high honor following his team's 114-113 defeat to the Miami Heat on Monday.
After the game, Huerter caught up with Heat star Dwyane Wade and exchanged jerseys with the 13-time All-Star.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kevin Huerter grew up idolizing D-Wade, so Wade pulled him aside for a jersey swap after the game 🙏 https://t.co/3Wz0m6aqlr
Wade said on the Heat broadcast he had heard Huerter wore the No. 3 jersey as a nod to him, adding he had planned to make the swap when Miami and Atlanta met for the final time. Wade plans on retiring following the 2018-19 season.
The moment adds to what has been a solid debut campaign for Huerter. The 20-year-old is averaging 9.4 points and shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.
Wade's Heat jersey is likely to occupy a special place in the Huerter household.
Loss to Clips Final Straw in Wasted Lakers Season