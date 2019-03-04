Report: Will Smith Could Play Venus and Serena Williams' Dad in 'King Richard'

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

A potential new movie could feature Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, in a story of the tennis stars' upbringing.

According to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, Zach Baylin wrote a spec script titled King Richard.

The story reportedly chronicles Richard Williams' raising two future star tennis players from Compton, California. Venus and Serena have won 30 individual Grand Slam championships and 14 doubles titles with each other.

Though Baylin still needs to sell the script in order for it to get made into a film, attaching a star like Smith could go a long way. Creative Artists Agency represents Smith and is also selling the script, per Fleming.