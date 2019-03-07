5 High-Seed NCAA Tournament Teams Most at Risk of Bracket-Ruining Upsets

0 of 5

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Selection Sunday is rapidly approaching. On March 17, we'll know each of the 68 teams that will vie for the ultimate prize of March Madness.

Until that point, we have a general idea of which teams will secure the coveted high seeds—and which ones, as a result, we'll be counting on to lead us to bracket glory later this month.

But the fun of March Madness is the bracket-busting—so long as it doesn't happen to you. There's no such thing as a sure thing, as No. 1 Virginia's loss to No. 16 Cinderella UMBC showed us last year.

Studying these teams' tendencies and strengths can get us part of the way there, but in a single-elimination tournament, all it takes is a bad half of basketball for a carriage to turn into a pumpkin.

We're examining which of the projected high seeds are held together by glitter, not glue. These are teams you may pick through the Sweet 16, but if you dare go any further with them, your bracket could pay the price.

For our purposes, "high seed" is defined as a team expected to earn a seed from No. 1 through No. 4 on Selection Sunday. All seed projections are via ESPN's bracketology tool.