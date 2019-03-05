Big East Tournament 2019: TV Schedule and Early Bracket Predictions

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

For the majority of the Big East regular season, Villanova and Marquette have been the class of the conference.

The Wildcats and the Golden Eagles split their regular-season series and will be on a collision course to reach the Big East tournament final at Madison Square Garden.

The rest of the conference has beaten up on each other, with the other eight teams separated by two games from third to 10th in the regular-season standings.

Villanova has won three of the last four Big East tournaments, while Seton Hall and Providence are the only other programs to win since the conference shifted to its current iteration for the 2013-14 season.

Big East Tournament Schedule

All Times ET.

Wednesday, March 13

No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed (7 p.m., FS1)

No. 7 vs. No. 10 seed (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Thursday, March 14

No. 1 seed vs. Winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9 (Noon, FS1)

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed (2:30 p.m., FS1)

No. 2 seed vs. Winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10 (7 p.m., FS1)

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Friday, March 15

Semifinal No. 1 (6:30 p.m., FS1)

Semifinal No. 2 (9 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, March 16

Championship (6:30 p.m., Fox)

Bracket Predictions

1. Villanova

2. Marquette

3. Xavier

4. Georgetown

5. St. John's

6. Creighton

7. DePaul

8. Seton Hall

9. Providence

10. Butler

The Big East doesn't boast the best collection of teams, but because there's so much parity beneath Villanova and Marquette, we should be in for some exciting early games at Madison Square Garden.

A year ago, lower seeds won four games, including Providence and Butler knocking out the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the quarterfinals.

It wouldn't be shocking to see a similar fate handed out to the teams seeded third and fourth this season because a majority of the teams in the conference have been so inconsistent.

Even though Villanova and Marquette are in a different class, recent Big East history isn't on their side, as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds haven't met in the tournament final since the conference's new alignment was put in place.

But that should change, even with some upset-minded teams on the prowl, since the Wildcats and Golden Eagles will have the most star power on the floor.

The Wildcats have three players who average double digits in points, led by Phil Booth, who is a veteran of the program's national-title conquests.

Porter Binks/Getty Images

Booth and Eric Paschall have the most experience on the Villanova roster, and they'll be tasked with keeping the younger players focused as they face some pressure-packed situations in the postseason.

Marquette's roster is headlined by Markus Howard, who is capable of becoming the star of March with his ability to take over games. He averages 25.5 points per game and has nine 30-plus point performances to his name, including a 53-point outburst against Creighton on January 9.

Although Howard is Marquette's go-to scorer, the Golden Eagles have other options in Sam Hauser, Joey Hauser and Sacar Anim capable of taking the pressure off the junior guard.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Villanova-Marquette part 3 would be the best final for the Big East tournament, and as long as both teams take care of business in their first two games in New York City, it will take place March 16.

Marquette gets the slightest edge on the neutral floor because it possesses the best player on either roster in Howard.

If the 20-year-old takes over—as he has throughout the regular season—he will create his own memorable moment at a tournament that has had plenty of them through its history.

Prediction: Marquette over Villanova.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

