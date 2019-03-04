Giants' Larry Baer Takes Leave of Absence After Knocking Wife to Ground on Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is shown during a press conference in San Francisco. Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday, March 4, 2019, saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence after video surfaced last week in which he wrestles an object away from his wife, Pam Baer, and knocks her to the ground.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle shared the team's press release on Baer's leave:

According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, "Giants officials spent part of the weekend holding internal discussions on how to proceed."

Per Schulman, the executive team that will handle Baer's role in his absence will be led by president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, along with four executive vice presidents: Alfonso Felder, Mario Alioto, Jack Bair and Staci Slaughter.

Schulman added: "Not immediately clear is who will become the Giants' 'control person,' the owner that Major League Baseball recognizes as the person authorized to represent the team in league decisions. Also not clear is who in the organization will work with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi on roster decisions."

Pam Baer said in a statement she had taken her husband's phone, and when he tried to take it from her, the chair she was sitting on tipped over, and a previous foot injury prevented her from regaining her balance, per ESPN.com.

The Baers said in a joint statement that they were "deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue."

Larry Baer also apologized in a separate statement Friday.

"I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization," he said. "It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened, and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."

