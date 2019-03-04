Hockey Hall of Famer, NHLPA Founder Ted Lindsay Dies at 93

Hockey Hall of Famer, NHLPA Founder Ted Lindsay Dies at 93March 4, 2019
Hall of Fame left winger Ted Lindsay died Monday at the age of 93, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).
Lindsay spent 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings (1944-57, 1964-65) and three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (1957-60), and he was a nine-time All-Star and four-time Stanley Cup winner. He scored 335 goals, 393 assists and 728 total points in his Hall of Fame career.
One of Lindsay's most important accomplishments was helping to form the original players' union and serving as its president. The league's MVP award, as voted on by the players, is also named after Lindsay.
"I've never had a greater day in my life," he said in April 2010 when the award was named after him, per NHLPA.com. "It's a wonderful honor. ... To have something like this happen, it's not something you ever really think of."
Many people in the NHL community paid their respects to Lindsay on Monday, honoring his legacy:
NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni
A gentleman, a multiple Stanley Cup winner, an honoured member of the HHOF, a fan of the game, and a dedicated member of the #NHLAlumni- Ted Lindsay has passed away at the age of 93. A great loss for the entire hockey community. Our thoughts are with the Lindsay family. https://t.co/WWDmZeDqR3
Bob McKenzie @TSNBobMcKenzie
The face and spirit of hockey has left us. RIP Ted Lindsay. https://t.co/AhkBdKtJkF
NHLPA @NHLPA
The players and NHLPA staff are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Lindsay – a player, a trailblazer, and a gentleman. "Terrible Ted" was loved across the hockey world and beyond for his play, dedication to fellow players and charitable work. https://t.co/jpDcnWZ68l https://t.co/0QBECLqmva
Christine Simpson @SNChrisSimpson
So sad to hear of Ted Lindsay’s passing. This is the last time I saw him at Joe Louis Arena. He’ll be remembered for many things but I’ll remember “Terrible Ted” most for how much of a gentleman he was & how much he adored his wife Joanne. They are together again. 🙏 https://t.co/OKkwrcOe7f
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
The Penguins join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Hall-of-Famer Ted Lindsay. His contributions changed the game and built some of the long-standing traditions we still practice today. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/6kxvFOBirs
Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs
Courageous, hard-working and kind. An icon on and off the ice. The Maple Leafs join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Ted Lindsay. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/v7vHcyjmCg
Dave Stubbs @Dave_Stubbs
Ted Lindsay refused to attend his own 1966 @HockeyHallFame induction because at the time, it was a stag affair, wives/girlfriends/families not invited. That rule changed in 1967. Here's how Ted described his decision to me in 2016: https://t.co/ZAZqtFTc03
His family released a statement, writing: "Ted was a persistent, courageous and determined man both on and off the ice. He was a man of many firsts. We are comforted in knowing that the Ted Lindsay legacy will forever be a part of history and are so proud of the many lives he helped change for the better through his tireless humanitarian work."
