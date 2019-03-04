Hockey Hall of Famer, NHLPA Founder Ted Lindsay Dies at 93

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hall of Fame left winger Ted Lindsay died Monday at the age of 93, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).

Lindsay spent 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings (1944-57, 1964-65) and three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (1957-60), and he was a nine-time All-Star and four-time Stanley Cup winner. He scored 335 goals, 393 assists and 728 total points in his Hall of Fame career.

One of Lindsay's most important accomplishments was helping to form the original players' union and serving as its president. The league's MVP award, as voted on by the players, is also named after Lindsay.

"I've never had a greater day in my life," he said in April 2010 when the award was named after him, per NHLPA.com. "It's a wonderful honor. ... To have something like this happen, it's not something you ever really think of."

His family released a statement, writing: "Ted was a persistent, courageous and determined man both on and off the ice. He was a man of many firsts. We are comforted in knowing that the Ted Lindsay legacy will forever be a part of history and are so proud of the many lives he helped change for the better through his tireless humanitarian work."