Watch Trae Young Get Ejected vs. Bulls for Staring Down Kris Dunn After Deep 3

Few players in the NBA have played as well as Trae Young of late, but the Atlanta Hawks rookie saw his afternoon and individual shooting showcase cut short when he was ejected in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Young drilled a deep three to up the third-quarter lead to 78-62 at the United Center and proceeded to stare down Kris Dunn with his hands on his hips. That drew a second technical and an ejection after the two guards were chippy with each other earlier in the game.

After the game, referee Mark Ayotte explained why Young was ejected to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson:

The Oklahoma product finished with 18 points and five assists on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, which was a solid display but far from the 49 points and 16 dimes he posted against the Bulls in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss.

In fact, Young had 30 or more points in four of his previous five games coming into Sunday's matchup and appeared well on his way to at least challenging for the number again before his ejection.

Luka Doncic may be the clear-cut Rookie of the Year, but Young is at least making a race of it with his performances of late. Still, he missed the chance to add to his totals in the second half against a lackluster Bulls team.